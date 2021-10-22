Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.00% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $359,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $98.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

