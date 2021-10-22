Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.49% of UniFirst worth $376,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $202.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

