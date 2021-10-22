Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.05% of New Relic worth $349,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,890,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in New Relic by 104.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 229,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 117,295 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. On average, analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

