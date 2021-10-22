Vanguard Group Inc. Has $341.83 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.75% of Simmons First National worth $341,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 2.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Simmons First National by 4.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 5.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

