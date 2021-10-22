Vanguard Group Inc. Has $342.24 Million Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.59% of fuboTV worth $342,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,096,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 88,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

