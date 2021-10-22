Vanguard Group Inc. Has $345.96 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 592,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.62% of Murphy Oil worth $345,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUR opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

