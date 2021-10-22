Vanguard Group Inc. Has $346.92 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 504,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.13% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $346,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

