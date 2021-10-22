Vanguard Group Inc. Has $358.05 Million Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 539.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.31% of Denbury worth $358,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Denbury by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,311 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,425,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Denbury by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denbury by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period. Finally, Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Denbury by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 210,929 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.46.

Shares of DEN opened at $78.00 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

