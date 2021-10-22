Vanguard Group Inc. Has $367.38 Million Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.62% of Asana worth $367,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

ASAN stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,046.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 118,512 shares worth $9,995,585. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

