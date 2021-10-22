Vanguard Group Inc. Has $374.39 Million Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,221,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.89% of Brighthouse Financial worth $374,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $52.10 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

