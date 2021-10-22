Vanguard Group Inc. Has $376.27 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.69% of Choice Hotels International worth $376,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 over the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day moving average of $119.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

