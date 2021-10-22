Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,594,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 196,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 16.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $362,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,896,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

