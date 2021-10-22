Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.55% of Schrödinger worth $349,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 46.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6,384.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 63,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

