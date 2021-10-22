Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.96% of Callaway Golf worth $373,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth approximately $50,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 670.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after buying an additional 863,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

