Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 264,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.96% of Univar Solutions worth $373,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 119,272 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,941,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 59.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,621 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 111.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 828,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

