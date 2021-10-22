Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.39% of Onto Innovation worth $373,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 39.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $6,955,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $18,661,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of ONTO opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.