Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.69% of Quaker Chemical worth $368,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 443.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after buying an additional 134,896 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 40,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,153,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $236.90 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.