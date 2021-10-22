Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,999,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 154,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.32% of Navient worth $367,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.