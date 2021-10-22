Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,388,767 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.85% of Avangrid worth $368,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Avangrid by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Avangrid by 15.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 27.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Avangrid by 31.3% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $52.14 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.