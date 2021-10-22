Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,651,327 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.75% of Equitrans Midstream worth $358,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

