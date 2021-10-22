Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 258,873 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 258,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.35% of Nordstrom worth $368,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,928.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.