Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 281,285 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 16.60% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $355,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after acquiring an additional 536,073 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 311.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 310,687 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $5,147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

NYSE:XHR opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

