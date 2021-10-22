Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 60,040 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.38% of The Brink’s worth $358,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Brink’s by 231.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Brink’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,298,000 after buying an additional 177,818 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the second quarter worth $239,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Brink’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,574,000 after buying an additional 216,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO opened at $62.14 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.54.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

