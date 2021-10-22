Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 717,951 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 717,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.76% of TripAdvisor worth $373,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 347,789 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,313 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 31.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,560 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after purchasing an additional 386,294 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

