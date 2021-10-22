Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 89,568 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.19% of Mercury Systems worth $342,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,413,000 after buying an additional 117,183 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after buying an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,651,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,706,000 after buying an additional 111,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

