Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 831,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.37% of eXp World worth $361,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.57 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,200 shares of company stock worth $19,178,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

