Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Shift4 Payments worth $345,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $1,618,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

