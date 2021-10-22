Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 181,399 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $349,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.33.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG opened at $309.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.15, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

