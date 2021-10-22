Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 227,086 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,037,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.21% of Premier worth $349,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

