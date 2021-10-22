Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 23,403 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,055,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.22% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $373,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,716,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,514 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,600 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

