Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 61,692 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.40% of Commvault Systems worth $337,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

