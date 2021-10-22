Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,176,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 759,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.50% of Xerox worth $356,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

