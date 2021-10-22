Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,459,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.08% of American States Water worth $354,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in American States Water by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $89.47 on Friday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Profile

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.