Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $430.36

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $430.36 and last traded at $426.87, with a volume of 274696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

