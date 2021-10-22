Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,459. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.79 and a fifty-two week high of $430.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

