Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $147.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

