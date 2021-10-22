Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $108.53 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.