Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $72,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,723. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

