Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

