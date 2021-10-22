Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $62.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

