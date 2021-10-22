Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,900 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $50,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after buying an additional 119,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after buying an additional 494,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,903,000 after buying an additional 257,055 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $178.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

