Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,604,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

