Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $56.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

