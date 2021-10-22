Vanilla Network (VNLA) One Day Volume Tops $66,811.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $66,811.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $10.35 or 0.00017031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00108518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,788.58 or 1.00010105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.12 or 0.06502072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 803,913 coins and its circulating supply is 658,698 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

