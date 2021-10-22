Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $338,700.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $338,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Grant Pickering sold 10,807 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $272,552.54.

On Monday, August 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $310,696.37.

Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.71. 62,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after buying an additional 495,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 47,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 120,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

