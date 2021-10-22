Veil Market Capitalization Reaches $1.37 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Veil has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $2,311.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,438.95 or 1.00046835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00055854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.00319794 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00520806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00201954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002177 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000979 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.