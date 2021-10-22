Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Veoneer worth $46,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

NYSE:VNE opened at $35.30 on Friday. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Danske lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veoneer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.