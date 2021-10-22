Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.96% of Verizon Communications worth $9,192,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. 318,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,763,740. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

