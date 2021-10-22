Verso 1-Day Volume Tops $281,299.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Verso has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $281,299.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verso has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,082.55 or 0.99920553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.81 or 0.06500473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

