ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

